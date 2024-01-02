Dan James admits he plays better with 30-year-old in starting lineup

Dan James showcased excellent form during Leeds United’s impressive 3-0 victory over Birmingham City on Monday. Daniel Farke introduced a new-look front four for the match, contributing to their success.

Impressively, the 26-year-old James increased his season’s goal involvements to 13 on Monday as Leeds secured a convincing win against the Blues. He notched a goal and provided an assist, delivering the cross that led to Patrick Bamford opening the scoring.

Following a precise cut-back from Junior Firpo, Wales star Dan James scored with a slight deflection. Firpo replicated this assist for Crysencio Summerville, extending Leeds United’s lead to 3-0. These impactful moments followed strategic changes made by manager Daniel Farke.

Joel Piroe was benched for the £10 million man, Bamford, who hadn’t scored or started this season for Leeds. Bamford’s last goal dates back to the 4-1 defeat against Bournemouth, a match that led to Javi Gracia being sacked by Leeds.

In a post-match interview with LUTV after Monday’s 3-0 win, when asked by Michael Bridges if playing with Bamford helped him, James confirmed and mentioned that Bamford is consistently urging and supporting him on the field.

“I like to cross the ball. Pat is always going to make the run. He always tell me, he’s very clever with it,” James stated. “And he always stretches the game. Makes it hard even when teams are playing five at the back, he stretches them, gives space to the 10’s.”

Dan James is not alone in praising Bamford; Wayne Rooney commended his predatory instinct around the six-yard box, and Daniel Farke noted that Bamford has regained his trust. Positive sentiments from both teammates and the coaching staff reflect Bamford’s impact against struggling Birmingham City.