Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano drops hint over Dominic Solanke to Arsenal transfer stance

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has offered his take on the prospect of Dominic Solanke moving to Arsenal this January.

Although it seems there’s nothing concrete going on with Solanke at the moment, despite his recent form at Bournemouth looking hugely impressive, Romano responded to speculation about Arsenal possibly looking at him as an option to strengthen their struggling attack.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his column in the Daily Briefing, Romano seemed to hint that he wasn’t personally sure about Solanke being quite what Arsenal need, with the Gunners perhaps lacking a truly elite goal-scorer.

While Solanke may be in good form at the moment, it remains to be seen if he’s really a player with the ability to go and score at a prolific level on a consistent basis at one of Europe’s top clubs.

The 26-year-old has an impressive tally of 12 goals in 19 league games so far this season, but in the past he’s flopped in spells at Chelsea and Liverpool, so it’s debatable if he’d find it easy to make the step up to someone like Arsenal.

“Some Arsenal fans are also asking me about Dominic Solanke after his fine form. I have no update on his future so far, it’s still quiet,” Romano said.

“He’s doing great so he could be one to watch, but at the moment I don’t have any concrete updates to speak of.”

He added: “Personally, I really like Solanke but I also think Arsenal need a top, top player in that position should they invest on striker and it’s not easy in January.”