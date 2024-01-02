Eddie Howe slammed for embarrassing comments made after Liverpool defeat

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has been heavily criticised by fans for making comments after the defeat against Liverpool.

The Magpies travelled to Anfield on Monday night to face league leaders Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s men managed to beat Newcastle in a controversial match, with Mo Salah scoring a brace and goals from Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo.

Alexander Isak and Sven Botman got their names on the scoresheet for the visitors.

Howe felt Newcastle were unlucky as two penalties were given against them and thought they should have been awarded a penalty of their own.

Howe told Sky Sports:

“A lot happened. Action-packed game. We’re disappointed with the way we defended.

“I didn’t think the second one was a penalty. And I did think Sean Longstaff’s one before that was.

“It shouldn’t be given. Martin has pulled his hand away. He’s had two steps before going down. For me, it’s not a penalty. Even in the first one, the contact was so minimal. We feel hard done by.”

He continued: “You have to have the mindset that you create your luck. Feeling sorry for yourself never has any positive outcome.

“The players gave everything. I back the quality of the group. In time we’ll get the results we need.”

