Fabrizio Romano provides update on Tottenham’s £25m centre-back signing with deal very close

Tottenham are looking to recruit Genoa’s Radu Dragusin as soon as possible following the defender’s decision to accept his contract from the Premier League club.

The defender is ready to move to North London and is just waiting for the clubs to agree for him to take the next step in his career.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham and Genoa remain in talks to get the deal done and it is hoped it can be finalised very soon.

Talks advanced on Friday for the 21-year-old and the Italian outfit are hoping for around £25m for the Romania international, reports the Daily Mail.

???? Radu Dragusin has accepted all details of Tottenham contract proposal as personal terms have been agreed, as revealed last week. Despite public statements on new deal, he’s now waiting for Spurs. Spurs and Genoa remain in talks to get the deal done very soon ??? pic.twitter.com/sY6xdt5d0H — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 2, 2024

Dragusin only joined Genoa on a permanent deal last summer from Juventus having spent last season on loan at the club.

There were other Premier League clubs interested in the 21-year-old before Tottenham took the lead in the race last week and there are still reports that Man United are trying to hijack the North London’s transfer.

However, it looks like Ange Postecoglou is going to get his man and the Genoa star will be a big boost to a Spurs defence that has been patched together in recent weeks.