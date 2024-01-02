Five-goal Premier League ace revealed as Mo Salah’s Liverpool replacement

As Saudi Arabian interest in Mo Salah intensifies, it appears that Liverpool have already identified their replacement for the Egyptian King.

Another superb individual performance against Newcastle in the New Year’s Day fixture at Anfield evidenced Salah’s importance to his side, but his advancing years and a potential £100m+ bid from the Saudi Pro League leaves Liverpool in a difficult position.

If they don’t cash in on him now or in the summer, such a bid is unlikely to be forthcoming in future. Equally, Salah is so important to Liverpool, it’s difficult to imagine how Jurgen Klopp can rearrange the team dynamic to cope without him.

Perhaps the Reds can use Tottenham as their template.

Losing Harry Kane arguably wasn’t something that anyone connected with Spurs wanted to contemplate, but they’ve flourished without him thanks to spending the money from his sale wisely.

Salah leaving Merseyside, whilst an unpalatable thought at present, might actually prove to be a blessing in the longer term.

Whomever comes in his stead will face incredible scrutiny and they’re perhaps on a hiding to nothing, however, if the player concerned can see such a move as an opportunity rather than a millstone round the neck, there’s every chance of success.

According to Football Insider (h/t Fichajes), Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise is the player that Liverpool want to replace Salah.

Olise, who has five goals in his nine appearances in 2023/24 say the outlet, is still being tracked by Chelsea too, the Blues agreeing a deal with him last summer before the Eagles managed to persuade him to sign a new contract.