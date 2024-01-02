Free agent Jesse Lingard linked with a move back to the Premier League

Former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard could soon be heading back to the Premier League after latest reports have suggested Everton are interested in signing him.

Lingard was released by Nottingham Forest in the summer and he has been without a club ever since.

talkSPORT has reported Everton could be willing to take a chance on Lingard and hand him a lifeline in the Premier League.

The 31-year old was training with Steven Gerrard’s side Al Ettifaq after he left England but a move did not materialise at the Saudi club.

Everton are considering offering him a short term deal that could last till the end of the season.

Lingard is an experienced player having made 182 Premier League appearances and playing for England 32 times.

The Toffees were hit with a 10-point deduction for breaking financial rules this season but Sean Dyche’s men picked up form at the right time and managed to come out of the relegation zone.

Defeats in their last three games have taken them back into trouble with the club now sitting in 17th place, just one point above relegation.

Due to restrictions on spending, Everton could be willing to do a cheap deal for Lingard.

The former England star’s football career has failed to get going after he rose through the youth ranks at Man United.

An impressive loan spell at West Ham in 2021 looked like reviving Lingard’s career but the attacking midfielder has been unable to live up to the expectations and demands of the game at the highest level.