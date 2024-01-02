Future of 20-year-old attacking midfielder tipped to join Liverpool revealed

With Liverpool riding high at the top of the Premier League, any additions now need to hit the ground running in order to help push the Reds on to another top-flight title – this time won with fans in the stadiums.

Future captures need to be diligently acquired too if the club want its current, relative, success to continue.

Whilst there’s no silverware on the table yet in 2023/24, Jurgen Klopp’s side are going well in the Carabao Cup and are proving stubborn opposition in the Premier League.

There’s plenty of football still to be played, however, the Reds are in the box seat at present.

One player that former Reds ace, Didi Hamann, told Boyle Sports (h/t Liverpool ECHO) that Liverpool should be keeping tabs on is Xavi Simons.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder is currently plying his trade on loan at RB Leipzig from Paris Saint-Germain.

However, if the Reds were indeed thinking of bringing the Dutchman to Anfield at some point, they’re destined for disappointment.

That’s because, according to Fichajes, Nasser Al-Khelaifi will not consider the possibility of allowing the player to move again, on loan or permanently, after this season.

Therefore, Liverpool need to concentrate their efforts elsewhere if they want to beef up their midfield options.