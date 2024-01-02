Manchester United are reportedly dreaming of sealing the transfer of Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, according to the latest information coming out of France.

The French centre-back has looked a top class performer during his time in Ligue 1, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him make a big move soon after his big improvement since a disappointing spell as a youngster at Barcelona earlier in his career.

According to Foot Mercato, Todibo is a dream target for Man Utd, and this follows him also being linked with Chelsea by Ben Jacobs, who added that the 24-year-old would likely cost around €60million in his Si Phillips Talks Chelsea column.

United could definitely do with addressing their defensive issues after a disappointing season, with Lisandro Martinez’s injury proving a big loss as the likes of Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans haven’t been particularly convincing in his place.

Todibo looks like he’d be a fine addition for MUFC, though there would also surely be room for him at Stamford Bridge, where it’s also proving a challenging season, and where a long-term successor for Thiago Silva is surely needed.

In fairness, neither United or Chelsea look like the forces they used to be, so it remains to be seen if Todibo would choose to join them or hold out for better offers.