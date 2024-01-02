Journalist claims only Newcastle can tempt 60-year-old to replace Howe

Newcastle United are reportedly considering a high-profile manager as a potential replacement, despite ongoing support for current manager Eddie Howe from owners PIF, even in the face of recent poor form.

While there’s no indication of imminent changes, reports are pointing towards the possibility of Jose Mourinho being linked with the Newcastle job. His admiration for the club, stemming from a close personal relationship with Sir Bobby Robson, has fueled these speculations.

Given Mourinho’s contract situation with Roma approaching its end, there are concerns that Newcastle might make a move for him. The managerial carousel in football always sparks speculation.

Transfer insider Dean Jones suggests that the allure of Newcastle might be tempting enough to bring Mourinho back to England, adding to the intrigue surrounding potential managerial changes.

“I think that there will definitely be an allure that would have him tempted,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“I don’t really think Mourinho heading back to the Premier League is something I’d ever given a high chance of happening again, but it’s probably the one place I could see it happening.”

Bringing Mourinho to St James’ Park, despite his successful track record, could be seen as a significant risk, especially considering PIF’s measured approach to the transfer market. The alignment of managerial and ownership strategies is crucial for sustainable success and this seems like it would be a step in the wrong direction for the football club, and it’s a risk which could undo all the good work they’ve done under Eddie Howe.