Jurgen Klopp still has hopes for 21-year-old Liverpool star despite failed transfer

Fabio Carvalho has not lived up to the potential that was envisaged for him when the youngster made the move from Fulham to Liverpool in 2022 but Jurgen Klopp still has faith in the midfielder. 

The 21-year-old failed to break into Klopp’s plans last season and played very little football, totalling just 637 minutes for the Reds’ first-team squad.

That resulted in Carvalho joining RB Leipzig on loan for the current season but having failed to make an impact in Germany, Liverpool recalled the 21-year-old as he was not getting enough minutes under his belt.

Despite these failed transfers so far, Klopp still has faith in Carvalho and is willing to give the youngster a chance at Anfield in the future, reports Football Insider.

Fabio Carvalho in action for RB Leipzig
Liverpool are looking to send the midfielder out on loan again in January and the report states that Championship promotion chasers Leicester and Southampton are among the sides looking to recruit the Reds star.

There will be no buy option in any deal for Carvalho as the 21-year-old has a contract at Anfield until 2027 and his future at the Merseyside club is now in his hands.

