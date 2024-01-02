Liverpool and Tottenham are among the clubs to have sent scouts to keep an eye on Borussia Monchengladbach defender Ko Itakura, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano provided some further insight into the player’s situation after first breaking news of Liverpool and Spurs interest on his X account yesterday.

The transfer news expert says Itakura would be keen on a move to the Premier League, in what sounds like a further boost to the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham, though it remains to be seen if or when anything more concrete will happen in terms of negotiations or offers for the Japan international.

Itakura has impressed in the Bundesliga and it would be interesting to see him test himself in English football, with the 26-year-old likely to be a useful addition at Anfield, where Jurgen Klopp could do with younger defensive players as Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip aren’t getting any younger.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are focusing on Radu Dragusin for now, but Romano says they know Itakura well, so it could be that he’d be high up on their list if they make further reinforcements at the back in the near future.

“Itakura would like a Premier League move one day, and Tottenham know him so well but their focus now remains on Radu Dragusin as mentioned for days,” Romano said.

“Liverpool have also sent their scouts to follow him multiple times in the last year, so let’s see if some club will try to negotiate with Borussia Monchengladbach now or next summer.”