Exclusive: “Real Madrid are on it” – Fabrizio Romano provides Kylian Mbappe transfer update

Real Madrid are “on it” with the Kylian Mbappe transfer situation, but Fabrizio Romano has cautioned that it’s hard to make firm predictions on what will happen with the Paris Saint-Germain star at the moment.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano also made it clear that PSG are pushing to keep Mbappe and for him to sign a new contract, so the saga surrounding the France international could be one that needs to be monitored on a day by day basis.

Romano has acknowledged that Mbappe is making headlines again, which is hardly surprising as the 25-year-old is now in the final months of his PSG contract, and is technically free to start negotiating with foreign clubs for a move for next season.

Mbappe would undoubtedly be a dream signing for Real Madrid, and it would be a major transfer story if it happened, but it still seems like we may have to wait a bit longer for a decision from the player.

Despite all the noise, Romano is well known for only providing information when he’s 100% sure it’s accurate, and it seems he’s not yet ready to make predictions about this one.

“There’s a lot of focus on Kylian Mbappe now that it’s January and he is technically free to negotiate with foreign clubs for a move for next season. Still, I wanted to address some of the latest Real Madrid speculation here,” Romano said.

“Unfortunately, despite much being written about Mbappe’s situation, nothing is clear on this story yet. I’m not in the position to give any guarantee on when Mbappe will decide his future.

“The situation remains the same – Real Madrid are on it, PSG are pushing to sign new deal, and it’s absolutely open. Again, I keep repeating on Mbappe; it’s one to follow day by day. In my view, any predictions now make no sense.”