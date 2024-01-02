Real Betis are reportedly hoping to postpone their move to sign Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca permanently.

Roca struggled during his brief spell at Elland Road, but has looked back to his best on loan in Spain this season, so Betis will surely want to keep him.

However, it’ll cost them more money to do so if Leeds are promoted, and it may end up meaning a surprise early return to the club for Roca.

Betis seem reluctant to commit to paying big for him now, but fans will surely hope some kind of agreement can be found as it’s hard to imagine the 27-year-old having any kind of long-term future back at Leeds.