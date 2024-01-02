Playmaker could be forced to play for Leeds in 2024

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Real Betis are reportedly hoping to postpone their move to sign Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca permanently.

Roca struggled during his brief spell at Elland Road, but has looked back to his best on loan in Spain this season, so Betis will surely want to keep him.

However, it’ll cost them more money to do so if Leeds are promoted, and it may end up meaning a surprise early return to the club for Roca.

More Stories / Latest News
Talks ongoing as Man United determined to bring one of the best strikers in Europe to Old Trafford
Arsenal already in talks over surprise Liverpool transfer raid as star player wants Anfield exit
Man United tipped for loan signing up front, Fabrizio Romano hints 34-year-old could be “possibility”

Betis seem reluctant to commit to paying big for him now, but fans will surely hope some kind of agreement can be found as it’s hard to imagine the 27-year-old having any kind of long-term future back at Leeds.

More Stories Daniel Farke marc roca

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.