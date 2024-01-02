Liverpool and Man United leading race for major Bayern Munich star with 367 appearances for German giants

The future of Joshua Kimmich at Bayern Munich is uncertain and it is being reported that Premier League giants Liverpool and Man United are leading the race for the German international.

According to AS, Liverpool and Man United are the two front runners should the 28-year-old decide to leave the Allianz Arena this summer, with the English duo set to face competition from Barcelona.

The report highlights the changed landscape in Munich from the one in which Kimmich extended his deal. In 2021, his commitment was overseen by then-CEO Oliver Kahn and director Hasan Salihamidzic, both of whom are no longer with the Bavarian outfit.

The rumours of the midfielder’s exit also stem from the fact that the Germany star is out of contract with the Bundesliga champions in the summer of 2025, which means this summer would be the ideal time to sell the player if he doesn’t sign a new deal.

Kimmich has been one of the best midfielders in Europe in recent years and would be an incredible addition to both Premier League clubs, who require a new number six.

It is still uncertain if the midfielder is open to a move away from Germany, but having won everything there is to win at Bayern, the German star may like to try a new challenge.

Jurgen Klopp could play a big factor in a potential race for the Bayern Munich player as the addition of Kimmich to the Reds’ midfield would be a big worry for the rest of the Premier League.