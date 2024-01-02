Man United are willing to agree £43.5m transfer fee to secure first signing

Manchester United are looking to sign a centre-back in the January transfer window and they ready are to agree a £43.5m for their main target Giorgio Scalvini.

Tutto Sport has revealed that the Premier League club are in a favoured position to sign the defender.

Italian outlet Tutto Atalanta has reported that Atalanta are willing to accept 50 million euros (£43.5m) for their prized asset.

Erik ten Hag has requested the club chiefs to improve the backline in the winter transfer window, according to Nacional.

The Catalan news agency have claimed that Man Utd are ready to pay £43.5m fee, the release clause to finally secure Scalvini this month.

The 20-year old defender has impressed some of the biggest clubs in the world with his performances this season. Spurs, Chelsea, Inter, Juventus and Real Madrid are all monitoring him.

In the 15 games he has started for Atalanta this season, he has helped them to keep a clean sheet in 7 of them.

The youngster has already represented Italy 7 times and he is likely to be a part of their Euro 2024 squad this year.

Man United and Erik ten Hag are looking to make reinforcements this season to turnaround their disastrous season.

The Red Devils need additions all across the pitch and the Man United manager has insisted that the club may sign five or six players this month.

“I think we are very optimistic,” Ten Hag said.

“When the players return and now the luck is a little bit on our side in the matter of injuries then we have five or six new signings in January.”