Man United star could make big money La Liga move because of ten Hag

Former Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has warned Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag about Amad Diallo.

Mowbray has told ten Hag that Diallo could make a big money move to La Liga if he is not given enough playing time at the club.

Diallo’s only competitor for the right-wing position is Man United’s expensive signing Antony, who scored only once in 2023.

During his time on loan at Sunderland, Diallo proved how good he can be after scoring 14 goals and providing four assists.

Mowbray has revealed how he sees Diallo’s future if he is not given enough chances to play at Old Trafford.

“I have a good feeling for Amad that if he’s not back at United, he will go for big, big money to a top Spanish team,” Mowbray told The Mirror.

“He loves football and wants to play so what do you do if you are at Manchester United?

“Are you happy just to be a Manchester United player and play six sub appearances and two starts over a season of 60 games for them? Or do you want to go out and play? So are they going to sell him?

“If they do, they will want to recoup their money which was reputedly 40m euros or whatever it was. The reality is he won’t be coming here, in my mind, unless they think he is going to be one hell of a player and needs to play, or he enjoys Sunderland and should keep going to play for them.

“That would be the ideal scenario for us. Pretty unlikely I would suggest, but you never know because if they see him as genuinely someone who can play in their first team down the line they could keep him on board.

“I would suggest they would try him at another level, and he’d go [on loan] to the Premier League, or go back to Italy or Serie A or Spain. But let’s hope he is playing at Sunderland and banging in goals. There is a better chance if we are in the Premier League, he is playing against Premier League teams.”

Diallo has the backing of Man United fans who want ten Hag to start him ahead of out-of-form Antony.