Mikel Arteta has identified the striker he wants to sign for Arsenal

Arsenal are set to be entering the transfer market to sign a striker this month.

The Gunners are in desperate need of a front man after Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have failed to make a huge impact this season.

Arsenal’s chance creation is being wasted by the strikers’ failure to finish off the chances.

Mikel Arteta’s men have been linked with a number of strikers with Ivan Toney heading the shortlist but South American football expert Tim Vickery has named the attacker the Premier League club is looking at.

He told Sky Sports:

“One I’m being told Arsenal are looking at is Santos striker Marcos Leonardo. He had a very good Under-20 World Cup a few months back.

“Santos have just been relegated. What’s interesting about him is that they’d have been relegated much sooner had it not been for his goals.

“He’s been scoring goals in a losing cause. He is another one who is very raw and he is a penalty-area operator. Not a target-man operator but a bit like Romario. He’s very good in restricted space and doesn’t offer you a great deal outside the penalty area.

“His link-up play still leaves a lot to be desired, but it could be interesting for Arsenal because his skill set could fit in with the other forwards they have.

“There will be competition for him from others. Benfica are getting very interested as well.”

The Gunners are looking to turn around their season after embarrassing defeats against Aston Villa, West Ham and Fulham recently.