More problems for Chelsea as big-name ace sent packing

No matter what Chelsea seem to be doing at present, there’s very much a feeling of one step forward and two back for the west Londoners.

Mauricio Pochettino is clearly trying to do his best with what he has available, but a current 10th place in the table with eight losses from their 20 Premier League games isn’t good enough.

For once, Todd Boehly’s trigger finger hasn’t been in action and noises coming out of Stamford Bridge would appear to suggest that the Blues owner is prepared to back his manager.

However, the Argentinian does have to show signs of improvement if he wants to retain the support of the powers that be.

That’s difficult to achieve of course if the rug is going to keep being swiped from under you, for example if one of your best players – Conor Gallagher – is sold because of FFP, a decision that talkSPORT‘s Sam Matterface describes as ludicrous.

Notwithstanding what may happen with the club’s current captain, Chelsea are now going to have one more problem to deal with.

That’s because, according to NTV Spor, Galatasary are very unhappy with the standard of Hakim Ziyech’s performances and so are terminating his loan deal early and sending him back to west London.

It’s a headache that Pochettino doesn’t need to deal with, particularly if the club are unable to farm him out on loan again elsewhere for the second half of the campaign.