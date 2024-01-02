Newcastle have made contact with defender being chased by Arsenal

Newcastle United have contacted the entourage of Sporting defender Ousmane Diomande.

Sources have told the Football Insider that the Premier League club is interested in striking a deal to sign the defender in the summer.

The 20-year old is also being chased by Arsenal but Newcastle have now made the first move and started talks with the player.

Arsenal have previously contacted the defender over signing him this year but now they are set to get tough competition from their Premier League rivals to strike a deal.

The youngster is currently one of the most in demand players in Europe and his release clause is worth around £70million. He has a contract with Sporting that runs until June 2027.

Both Newcastle and Arsenal will find it hard to agree a deal of this size in January and sources have told the Football Insider that the Premier League clubs are instead looking to make a deal for the summer transfer window.

Diomande has impressed several clubs across Europe with his performances this season. The defender is ready to feature for the Ivory Coast in this month’s African Cup of Nations.

The centre-back has made 21 appearances for Sporting across all competitions this season and bagged two goals and one assist. His partnership with Portugal star Goncalo Inacio has caught the eyes of many Premier League clubs.

Newcastle are looking to make reinforcements to their squad and the centre-back position is something they are seriously looking to strengthen.

Sven Botman and Jamal Lascelles have both faced injury issues this season.