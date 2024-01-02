“Of course” – David Moyes admits he’s causing West Ham a huge problem

He remains an acquired taste for many, but there’s no denying that David Moyes has been brilliant for West Ham United over the course of his current tenure.

Sacked previously but then brought back, the Scot has got the Hammers into Europe consistently, has seen the club fare well in the Premier League by and large, and also brought the club their first major silverware in 43 years.

Winning the Europa Conference League last season was arguably the high point in management for the man himself, and for a generation of Hammers fans starved of real success.

Fast forward to now, however, and Moyes has admitted that he’s hindering the club’s chances of making signings in the January transfer window.

That scenario stems from the fact that he’s yet to put pen to paper on a new contract, meaning that any potential new signings will want to know where they stand in that regard before committing themselves to a contract at the London Stadium.

“Yes, of course,” he was quoted as saying by Sky Sports when asked if his contractual issues were likely causing problems with new signings.

“But I also hope players will also talk about a guy who has managed over 1000 games, and I’m comfortable with it.

“I can go and discuss it tomorrow because I’ve got a great relationship with the board so I can do it at the right time, and there seems to be more talk from other people whereas we’re quite cool about it.”

Though there’s virtually a full month for the Hammers hierarchy to bring new faces in, an inability to do so could have an adverse effect on the second half of what, at present, looks to be another successful campaign.