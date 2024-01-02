Opinion: Liverpool’s cheating should be called out for what it is

When Liverpool’s Luis Diaz went down for the first of the Reds’ two penalties against Newcastle on Monday night, even Gary Neville in commentary said straightaway that the Colombian had made a meal of the tackle.

Watching it back in real time, and to coin Mikel Arteta’s phrase, it was embarrassing. A disgrace.

How on earth the spot-kick was allowed to stand when it was obvious there was minimal contact on the player is baffling to say the least.

Mo Salah having the resulting penalty saved saw justice served, but that wasn’t the case when Diogo Jota did his dying swan impression in the second half.

Both awards were as the result of cheating. Time to call it out for what it is. It can’t even be described as simulation because in Jota’s case there wasn’t even a finger laid on him.

On the night there wasn’t even any need for it as Liverpool were the better team for long periods, and the actions of both players only gives rise to the notion that some Reds players are always ‘looking for it.’

That could end up hindering Jurgen Klopp’s side as they get towards the business end of the season and one or two big decisions perhaps go against them because officials have instances like Monday’s in the backs of their minds.

Do better, Liverpool.