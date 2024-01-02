Napoli enquire about signing West Ham first-team playmaker

Napoli have reportedly made an enquiry over the potential signing of West Ham United playmaker Pablo Fornals.

The Spanish attacking midfielder is no longer a key player for the Hammers and it seems likely that he’ll soon be on the move away from the London Stadium.

Fornals was linked several times with an exit during the summer, though on that occasion a return to La Liga didn’t materialise.

Still, latest reports from Corriere dello Sport claim Napoli are interested in Fornals as something of an emergency signing in midfield for this January after a disappointing first half of the season in Serie A.

West Ham will surely be prepared to let a backup player like Fornals go, but it remains to be seen if he’ll definitely end up being Napoli’s first-choice target.

The Italian side are also keen on Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who is another midfield player struggling for game time in the Premier League at the moment.