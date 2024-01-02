Talks ongoing as Man United determined to bring one of the best strikers in Europe to Old Trafford

Signing a striker is one of the main priorities for Erik ten Hag during the January transfer window and the Manchester club are determined to bring one of the best in Europe this season to Old Trafford.

Summer signing Rasmus Hojlund scored his first Premier League goal against Aston Villa over the festive period and Ten Hag will be hoping that the 20-year-old kicks on to become a top goalscorer in England.

Being the main goalscorer for a club the size of Man United can be a struggle for a player as young as Hojlund, therefore, the United manager wants another to support the Danish star and has his eye on Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy.

The 27-year-old has been one of the best in Europe this season, providing the Bundesliga club with 19 goals and two assists across the 16 games he has played.

Guirassy has a contract in Germany until 2026 but that deal contains a €17.5m release clause.

According to Todofichajes, Man United are determined to sign the striker for that amount and talks are said to have already begun with the Stuttgart star’s representatives.

Several other clubs will be looking to take advantage of this bargain, but the Red Devils have a good chance of adding Guirassy to their squad in January.