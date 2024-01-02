Tottenham confirm deal for 21-year-old who Ange Postecoglou is a big fan of

Tottenham have confirmed that midfielder Pape Matar Sarr has signed a new deal with the North London club keeping him at Spurs until 2030 following his impressive start to the season.

This campaign has seen the youngster establish himself as one of Ange Postecoglou’s most important squad members, playing a total of 18 times in the Premier League, contributing with two goals and two assists.

The deal is a six-and-a-half-year contract, which will see the midfielder receive improved terms, related to his growing importance to the club, reports The Athletic.

Sarr has been with Tottenham since joining from Metz for €18m plus bonuses in the summer of 2021, then spending the next season back on loan at the Ligue 1 side, and will now be looking to help the club push on under the leadership of Ange Postecoglou.

We are delighted to announce that @papematarsarr15 has signed a new contract with the Club that will run until 2030! ? — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 2, 2024

Since the Australian coach’s arrival, Spurs have been one of the most entertaining teams to watch in the Premier League and only sit six points from the top spot, despite being without some of their best players for a long period.

The North London club will be looking to add to their squad during the January transfer window as they look to secure a top-four finish throughout the second half of the campaign.