Tottenham to rival Liverpool for 11-goal striker that has blown away scouts

As we head into the second half of the Premier League season, it appears that Tottenham are preparing to rival Liverpool for a striker that has already plundered 11 goals in 2023/24.

The north Londoners have seen Richarlison hit a bit of scoring form of late, though the Brazilian does tend to blow hot and cold.

Ange Postecoglou has relied on the scoring prowess of captain, Son Heung-min, to keep the Lilywhites afloat in that department.

From Liverpool’s point of view, perhaps Jurgen Klopp wants to shake up the front line and have even more competition for places amongst the likes of Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Mo Salah.

According to Football Insider, scouts from both clubs have been blown away by the form of Wolverhampton Wanderers front man, Hwang Hee-chan.

The South Korean has led the line with aplomb this season and the goals have flowed since the beginning of the campaign.

Born in Chuncheon-si, the same birthplace as Son, it could therefore be said that Spurs have the advantage over the Reds should both clubs consider making an offer for the player.

It isn’t clear yet if any approach would be rebuffed or not, but given that Hwang has scored roughly a third of Wolves’ 30 goals this season and helped them into their current 11th place, he’s unlikely to come cheap even if the Midlanders decide to cash in.