Unhappy Liverpool legend with 362 Reds appearances won’t return to England in January

Liverpool saw a legend in Roberto Firmino leave England last summer and things have not gone to plan for the Brazilian star ever since. 

The forward decided to leave Anfield upon the expiration of his contract at the end of last season and opted for a move to Saudi Arabia to play for Al-Ahli.

The Liverpool legend was made captain and scored a hat-trick on the opening day but Firmino has yet to score since.

In addition to this, Firmino has not started a Saudi Pro League game since 27 October and it is now being reported that the 32-year-old is unhappy with his situation and is open to leaving, with Sheffield United being named as one potential suitor for the former Liverpool star.

Firmino is not happy in Saudi Arabia
According to Football Insider, Firmino is unlikely to return to the Premier League this month and any potential move will have to wait until the summer.

Al-Ahli are said to be open to letting the Brazilian leave but any move is unlikely according to the report.

Firmino could turn his fortunes around in the Middle East between now and then but things do not look good for the 32-year-old at present.

