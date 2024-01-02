“Very concrete possibility” that Man United star moves to Saudi club in 2024

The future of Raphael Varane at Man United is uncertain but one transfer expert believes a move to Saudi Arabia is a “very concrete possibility”.

The French defender has been out of favour with Erik ten Hag for most of the season but has recently worked his way back into the Man United starting 11.

That has not stopped rumours regarding the defender’s future and Ben Jacobs has reported that people close to Varane have downplayed a Saudi move in 2024, but dealmakers still think he’s a very concrete possibility.

The transfer expert has named Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr has two clubs with an interest in the Man United player, which could see things get interesting next summer.

Manchester United won't trigger Raphael Varane's one-year extension. Possible a new deal is offered on reduced terms, though. Those close to Varane have downplayed a Saudi move in 2024, but dealmakers still think he's a very concrete possibility. Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr hold an… pic.twitter.com/yMXvvfHY3k — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 1, 2024

Varane has a contract at Old Trafford until 2025 but Man United will not be activating his year extension according to multiple sources, which includes Ben Jacobs.

The defender’s future at Man United seems very complicated but all this noise surrounding the centre-back hints that his future lies away from Old Trafford.