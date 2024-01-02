Video: Beautiful alternative angle of Alexis Mac Allister’s incredible pass against Newcastle

Liverpool FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Liverpool were very impressive on New Year’s Day as the Reds started the year off with a 4-2 win over Newcastle. 

Mohamed Salah was the star of the show on the night but another talking point amongst football fans was an incredible pass from Alexis Mac Allister to Diogo Jota which led to the Merseyside club getting a fourth goal on the night.

The World Cup winner played a perfect pass with the outside of his foot and it can be seen from an incredible angle below.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United prepared to send £180k-a-week flop back to former club
Premier League teams “close” to points deductions due to FFP
Premier League club consider handing another chance to castaway with 232 Man United appearances
More Stories Alexis Mac Allister

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.