Video: Beautiful alternative angle of Alexis Mac Allister’s incredible pass against Newcastle

Liverpool were very impressive on New Year’s Day as the Reds started the year off with a 4-2 win over Newcastle.

Mohamed Salah was the star of the show on the night but another talking point amongst football fans was an incredible pass from Alexis Mac Allister to Diogo Jota which led to the Merseyside club getting a fourth goal on the night.

The World Cup winner played a perfect pass with the outside of his foot and it can be seen from an incredible angle below.