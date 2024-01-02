Video: Mason Greenwood gets a straight red card for dissent in La Liga clash for Getafe

Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood gets a straight red card for dissent in Getafe’s La Liga clash with Rayo Vallecano.

The attacker was sent off right after half time with the Spanish team trailing 2-0.

Greenwood received a red card after informing the referee that he has been fouled several times.

The La Liga side were already a man down after Juanmi Latasa picked up two bookings in the opening 40 minutes.

While running at the Rayo defense, Greenwood was blocked but the referee gave no foul on the attacker.

He got agitated after that and started an argument with the referee that went overboard and he was eventually given his marching orders by the official.

After the match, the Getafe manager Jose Bordalas informed the press that the ex-Man Utd star was sent off for saying “Don’t f*** with me.”

