West Ham open to selling first team ace to Saudi Arabia

With the January transfer window now open for business, West Ham and many other clubs are likely to be casting their beady eyes around the market place to see if there are deals worth doing.

The Hammers had an intriguing summer window given that they were the only Premier League outfit that hadn’t signed any new players by the start of the first week of the new season, and then went on a spending spree to buy four new stars who’ve all fitted in brilliantly.

Tim Steidten deserves credit for pulling off a couple of those deals, and the sporting director will surely be instrumental in whether players come or go in January.

One who could be on the way out is error-prone defender, Nayef Aguerd.

Currently away with his country for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Aguerd has been the subject of a bid from an unnamed Saudi Arabian club according to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth.

Unnamed Saudi club interested in West Ham United defender Nayef Aguerd. West Ham only likely to do business IF replacement can be found. Al Ittihad tried to sign Aguerd in the summer. Aguerd now with Morocco squad for AFCON #WHUFC — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) January 2, 2024

As the reporter notes, the Hammers will do business but only if they’re able to source a replacement for the centre-back.

With plenty of time left until the window closes there’s ample opportunity for the east Londoners to secure any replacement, and it remains to be seen if they’re able to do so.