Darren Witcoop reports that Conor Coventry may be allowed to leave West Ham United during the January transfer window, amid interest from many League One clubs.

According to the journalist, the midfielder might still play for the Hammers on Sunday when they face Bristol City in the FA Cup.

Another loan move is being discussed once again for the 23-year-old.

Coventry has fallen down the pecking order at London Stadium after the signings of Ward-Prowse, Paqueta and Edson Alvarez and he would relish a chance to join another club where he will gave enough game time.