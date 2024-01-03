26-year-old free agent would relish chance to join Leeds this month

Leeds United require a left-back and the Whites could get one of their targets for free as the player has been open to a move to Elland Road in the past.

Four years ago Kai Wagner moved to Philadelphia as an unknown German player, but he now leaves the MLS as one of the best left-sided defenders in the league.

The 26-year-old is a free agent having chosen not to extend his Philadelphia deal and with the MLS season running from February to December, Wagner saw his deal end on December 31.

Daniel Farke needs a left-back and the German star is an option. The Daily Mail reported in 2022 that Wagner was waiting for Leeds to call and he could still be open to a move to Elland Road. Reports earlier this season said Leeds, West Ham, Brighton and Brentford were among his suitors.

Wagner’s future will very likely be decided during this month’s transfer window and it remains to be seen if Leeds land the left-back.