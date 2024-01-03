Arsenal take firm stance on potential transfer exits for first-team duo

Arsenal are reportedly putting their foot down on the futures of Jakub Kiwior and Takehiro Tomiyasu in this January’s transfer window.

The Gunners now seem set to keep the pair, despite some recent transfer rumours suggesting that they could be on their way out of the Emirates Stadium.

It seems both players had been the subject of some interest from AC Milan, but Arsenal are putting their foot down and refusing to let them go, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

Both players have played in Serie A in the past, but now it seems Mikel Arteta wants them around as options for the second half of the campaign, even if they haven’t always been regular starters for Arsenal.

Tomiyasu also looks to be in line for a new contract at Arsenal with improved wages, according to Fabrizio Romano in his Daily Briefing column.

Injuries disrupted Arsenal’s season last term, with William Saliba badly missed in the title run-in, so it makes sense for the club to do all they can to avoid being caught short in that department again.