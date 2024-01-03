Aston Villa agree deal to sell 23-year-old playmaker

Aston Villa have agreed to sell midfielder Finn Azaz to Middlesbrough having spent the first half of this season on loan at Plymouth Argyle.

The 23-year-old has shun for the Championship side this season having made 28 appearances across all competitions so far, notching seven goals and five assists.

Azaz will now return to Aston Villa before being sold to Middlesbrough for just £2m, reports Football Insider.

Boro have beaten off interest from Southampton, Bristol City and Toulouse for the 23-year-old in what will be a bit of a statement signing.