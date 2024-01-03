Aston Villa have £9m bid accepted for first January signing

Aston Villa reportedly made a £9 million bid for Hellas Verona star Cyril Ngonge and the Italian club have accepted the bid.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Hellas have accepted a bid of nearly £9 million from Aston Villa and the player is now expected to join the Premier League’s dark horses.

The player has scored five goals in 17 games for a relegation-threatened Hellas Verona in Serie A.

According to the report, Ngonge is eager to remain in Italy and is still enticed to join Fiorentina. The Belgian joined on a free transfer from Groningen just a year ago.

Aston Villa still remains an attractive destination. Unai Emery’s team are challenging for the Premier League title this season and they could qualify in the Premier League top four and make it to the Champions League next season.

Hellas Verona sporting director Sean Sogliano told Tuttomercatoweb in December:

“I said at the beginning of the season that I saw a boy who is growing from every point of view, including in his character and behaviour.

“He trains well and wants to improve. He can play multiple roles, he has similar characteristics to (Italy star Domenico) Berardi, someone who has proven to be a champion.”

Ngonge’s versatility is undoubtedly one of his strengths. During his tenure in Italy and the Netherlands, the 23-year-old former Belgium youth international has played as an offensive midfielder, a center-forward, and on the left wing.

Unai Emery has a history of developing young players and making them into world class stars. The Spaniard can take Ngonge’s game to the next level if he joins Villa.