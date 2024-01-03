Chelsea make Lewis Hall decision as we enter January transfer window

Lewis Hall will reportedly be staying at Newcastle United for the rest of the season, it has been formally decided.

The England Under-21 international is currently on loan at Newcastle from Chelsea, and it’s expected that he’ll make the transfer permanent at the end of the loan spell.

However, this has briefly looked in some doubt due to Chelsea’s injury problems in that area of the pitch.

A report from football.london now states that the Blues have decided not to use the option to recall the 19-year-old left-back, even though he’s also not played that often during his time at St James’ Park.

It will be interesting to see how Hall gets on over the rest of the season, but Magpies fans will surely be hoping to see a bit more of him in the months ahead.

Hall looks a promising young talent who may still be a bit raw, but who surely has a big future in the game.