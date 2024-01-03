Chelsea must sell in January but £60m fee for midfield ace is too high for Tottenham

Another transfer window is already upon us and that means another month of upheaval for Chelsea.

The Blues have dominated the marketplace over the past few windows since Todd Boehly took charge and changed the game in terms of how player contracts could be negotiated.

Unfortunately, the American owner’s largesse has meant consistent reshuffling of the first-team squad as the club look to stay within the boundaries of Financial Fair Play.

Though it isn’t the only reason why Chelsea find themselves down in 10th place in the Premier League and 17 points behind leaders, Liverpool, it has to be a contributory factor.

To evidence the predicament that the Blues once again find themselves in, current captain (in the absence of Reece James) Conor Gallagher will be sold if Chelsea’s £60m asking price is met.

According to Football Transfers, previously interested party, Tottenham Hotspur, have ruled themselves out of the running precisely because of their own FFP issues.

It leaves Gallagher in the unpalatable situation whereby he knows his club don’t necessarily want him but are being forced to keep hold of him at this point.

Once the 2023/24 season is over and done with, the player will almost certainly want to sit down with his paymasters and discuss the arrangements that the club have in place – or not – regarding his immediate and short-term future.