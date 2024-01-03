Official: Chelsea confirm midfielder has returned to the club

Chelsea have confirmed that Andrey Santos has returned to the club after a loan spell at Nottingham Forest for the first half of this season.

As reported on their official site this afternoon, Santos is now back at Stamford Bridge after making only two appearances during his temporary stint with Forest.

The young Brazilian looks an exciting talent and surely has a big future at Chelsea, though he’s still young and learning the game, so another spell out on loan would surely make sense for him as a next step.

Of course, Chelsea are giving little away in their statement, but it might be that there’ll be further developments in the weeks ahead.

It’s slightly surprising Forest couldn’t find more room for Santos, but they also have a fairly big squad after so much transfer activity since their return to the Premier League last season.

Chelsea will now surely hope there will be plenty of interest in Santos this January as they look to help him revive his career after this mini-setback.