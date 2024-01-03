Exclusive: “A very good player” – Fabrizio Romano responds to Chelsea wonderkid transfer links

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has responded to recent stories linking Chelsea with an interest in Wolfsburg and Germany wonderkid David Odogu.

The 17-year-old looks a hugely promising defender with a big future in the game, and Romano has admitted that he’s a big fan of the player, though he seems unsure about how strong the links with Chelsea actually are.

Responding to stories linking the Blues with Odogu, Romano told CaughtOffside, as part of his Daily Briefing column, that he’s not currently hearing about any contacts going on over this potential deal, even if Odogu is someone with big potential for the future.

“Chelsea have been linked with 2006-born David Odogu by some reports, but I’m not aware of any talks or contacts,” Romano said.

“He’s a very good player, a good talent for the future. I think he’s very talented – he needs game time to improve and develop, but his potential is very good.”

Chelsea have done well in recent times to recruit some of the finest young players in world football, but it may also be that they need to show some flexibility away from that strategy, as it’s not yet bringing results on the pitch.

Odogu may be one to look at again at some point, but for now it perhaps makes sense that he’s not a priority for CFC, who have more immediate concerns that need addressing as they remain slumped in mid-table in the Premier League.