Chelsea willing to let most sellable asset leave as Dortmund hold talks

Another tumultuous January transfer window is almost guaranteed at Chelsea, with Financial Fair Play causing the Blues to have another reshuffle of first-team staff.

In 10th place in the Premier League table at present, the last thing that the west Londoners need is more chaotic behind-the-scenes goings on, which ultimately ends up with the manager suffering because of the chopping and changing of his squad.

Sooner or later that particular hamster wheel needs to stop turning in order to give Mauricio Pochettino some clarity and balance.

According to The Standard, the club are willing to part with their most sellable asset – out-of-favour left-back, Ian Maatsen.

It’s believed that Bundesliga giants, Borussia Dortmund, are keen to acquire the 21-year-old, but they’re unable to meet the £30m asking price and would prefer a loan.

The flip side of the argument is that under normal circumstances the west Londoners would probably accede to that, but they have to make sales at present in order to comply with FFP.

Dortmund have already held talks with Maatsen according to The Standard, and would surely jump at the chance of a move should all parties be able to get around the negotiating table and thrash out a deal.