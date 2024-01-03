Court hears that footballer for big English club allegedly sexual assaulted woman he met on Tinder in 2022

A court was told this week that Sunderland footballer Jack Diamond allegedly raped and sexually assaulted a woman he met on Tinder after she agreed to cuddle with him in bed.

According to the Daily Mail, the incident is believed to have happened after he invited her to his house in the north east town of Washington in 2022.

The 23-year-old was charged last March and Sunderland suspended Diamond when he was charged, while a loan deal with Lincoln City was terminated.

Newcastle Crown Court heard this week that the woman told police she messaged a friend following the alleged assaults, fearing that Diamond was contacting his housemate and fellow player about a threesome.

Prosecutor David Povall told jurors Diamond was ‘keen’ for the complainant to come to his house on the night of the incident, but that it was ‘agreed that nothing more than cuddling would happen’ as she was not on the contraceptive pill at the time.

The court was told that when the pair got into bed, while ‘it started with cuddling, it became clear that Jack Diamond wanted more’. This is when the incident is believed to have happened.

The Sunderland star has been with the club throughout his whole career having come through the youth ranks and the results of this trial will affect the rest of his life