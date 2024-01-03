David Moyes confirms worrying news about new signings at West Ham

West Ham manager David Moyes has confirmed his club doesn’t have enough money to spend on new signings in January.

He revealed it all depends on the outgoings from the club and only they can determine whether the Premier League club make new additions to the club or not.

Speaking after Tuesday’s 0-0 draw with Brighton, he said:

“We won’t have much money to spend. It might depend on what the outgoings are.

“Everyone knows we could do with going again, how do we do that? I’m not saying we won’t if the right things can be got, but it’s not a brilliant window – quite quick, not a great deal of availability.

“We brought in Bowen and Soucek in January, so it’s not to say we couldn’t find a couple of players then.

“But we were at a different level then to what we are now, so the players who are going to be good enough to go straight into the team, would probably cost a lot of money.

“We want to keep building, and if the right ones come available, we’ll try to do it.”

The West Ham manager wants to build on his team’s brilliant start to the season and make sure they have the same impressive second half of the season as they had the first half.

The Hammers are sixth in the Premier League and they have already qualified for the knockout stages of the Europa League.

They are currently unbeaten in four Premier League matches, having won three and drawn one.