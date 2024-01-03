Everton have enquired about signing Liverpool star in January transfer window

According to a report, several English clubs have enquired about signing Liverpool star Fabio Carvalho this month and Everton are one of them.

The 21-year old attacker spent the first half of the season in Germany playing for RB Leipzig on loan but because of his lack of game time, Liverpool called him back and cut short his loan move.

Carvalho only managed to start one Bundesliga game for RB Leipzig under manager Marco Rose.

The former Fulham player has now returned to the Merseyside and Liverpool are currently making plans about what to do with Carvalho in the second half of the season.

Carvalho has been linked to a number of teams that may be interested in a short-term move, but he might also choose to remain with Liverpool as a squad member for the team’s busy final stretch as they fight on in all four competitions.

Everton, along with Leicester, Southampton and Fulham have all asked information from Liverpool about the Portugal U21 international.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Liverpool’s local rivals have enquired about Carvalho.

Defender Gary Ablett was the last player to leave the Reds for the Toffees, having left in January 1992.

When Abel Xavier moved from Everton to Liverpool in January 2002, he became the final player to make a direct transfer between the two teams.

Despite his recent problems, most Liverpool supporters believe Carvalho still has a future at the club, according to a recent Anfield Watch survey.

Klopp and Carvalho are yet to decide their plans for the second half of the season.