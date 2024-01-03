Ex-Liverpool ace set to join Reds exodus to Al Ettifaq and reunion with Gerrard

Liverpool FC
Posted by

The Saudi Pro League remains a destination where players of a certain age are now considering seeing out their playing days.

As yet, the influx of players in their prime hasn’t occurred, though there are one or two notable exceptions.

Whether the drip, drip effect will soon turn into a waterfall and the vast majority of the world’s best players ply their trade there ahead of the 2030 World Cup remains to be seen.

In the meantime, clubs will continued to do their best to attract top European talent whilst making headway in the various competitions with their current squad.

More Stories / Latest News
Jose Mourinho has been tipped to join Premier League club
Elneny switch crucial to Arsenal aspirations of acquiring highly-rated £53m ace
Premier League team of the week: Liverpool, Chelsea & City stars feature in BBC XI

One player that decided to swap Anfield for Saudi Arabia was Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino, the Brazilian pitching up at Al Ahli and promptly scoring a hat-trick on his debut.

Since then it’s all been downhill, however.

The striker hasn’t found the net in the subsequent 16 matches per WhoScored, leading to the club suggesting he can move on.

According to Football Insider, Firmino’s former Liverpool colleague, Steven Gerrard, is interested in taking him to Al Ettifaq, where he’d also join up with other ex-Anfield favourites, Georginio Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson.

Perhaps playing alongside former team-mates could spark the 32-year-old back into life in front of goal and give eighth placed Al Ettifaq – without a win since October – a boost in the process.

More Stories Georginio Wijnaldum Jordan Henderson Jurgen Klopp Roberto Firmino Steven Gerrard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.