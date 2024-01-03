Gary Neville blames Newcastle senior man for club’s struggles this season

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville believes Dan Ashworth is the reason behind Newcastle United’s struggles this season.

The former Manchester United player has claimed uncertainty over Dan Ashworth’s future might be “unnerving” to Eddie Howe and the Newcastle squad.

According to recent reports, the sporting director is on Man United’s radar. The Glazers have given up sporting control of the Red Devils as part of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s 25% takeover of the team.

It has been suggested that Ashworth might lead Old Trafford into a new era under Ratcliffe.

After Newcastle’s seventh loss in eight games, Neville spoke with Sky Sports and questioned whether Ashworth’s future has affected the results at the club.

“You mentioned Dan Ashworth,” Neville said post-match.

“I’ve thought a lot about this in the last couple of weeks. That will be unnerving Eddie Howe and unnerving quite a lot of people at Newcastle because he’s a very calming presence.

“You’d think that he would have a big influence with the owners above. And I think if Eddie Howe is to come through this difficult period, you need a strong sporting director you’ve got the backing of.

“If Dan Ashworth’s head has been turned, and people at (Manchester) United, the new owners have been getting into him about leaving, I think that could mean a more challenging period for Eddie Howe in these next few months.”

Newcastle’s season is at the risk of falling apart with the Magpies sitting in ninth position in the Premier League standings, 11 points behind a top four place.