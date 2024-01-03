Gary Neville has revealed Arsenal’s biggest problem this season

Manchester United legend and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville believes Arsenal need to sign a striker in the January transfer window to have a chance of winning the Premier League.

Neville insists Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus should only be back-up options and both are not the elite number 9s that you need to win the league.

He said on Sky Sports:

“The issue obviously is at the top end of the pitch whereby they have a problem with putting the ball in the back of the net at this moment in time. The striker is an issue.

“They’ve got two good strikers in Nketiah and Jesus. But they’re both [No.] 2 and [No.] 3 strikers for me, they’re not No.1 , and they need that no.1 striker.”

Arsenal’s only attacking positive this season has been the form of Bukayo Saka. The England international has scored 9 goals and recorded 12 assists in all competitions this season. He has often carried the team on his back when other players have failed to perform.

Both Nketiah and Jesus have scored six and seven goals respectively this season, having played 26 games each.

Talks of Arsenal signing a striker, mainly Brentford’s Ivan Toney, have intensified in the media.

Neville is still sticking with his prediction of Arsenal winning the league this season.

He said: “I’m not going to change my prediction. I don’t think you can flip-flop a part of the way through the season. They’re not completely out of it, Arsenal.

“I’m a little bit disappointed with them, they’ll be disappointed with themselves and the Arsenal fans will be disappointed in these last two or three weeks because I think they’ve missed an opportunity to put themselves in a great position – not where they would be in a position where you’d say they would win the league, but that four, five, six-point gap they should have with the games they’ve had in the last few weeks, they’ve just got to work it out.

“But they can come back, they can still win the league.”