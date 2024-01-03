“He always gets his man” – Newcastle on red alert as Man United circle for main man

The January transfer window could end up being a fruitful one for Man United with the partial takeover of the club by Sir Jim Ratcliffe coming at an opportune moment in the season.

Though it will be some weeks before the deal is fully ratified, and the summer window is a more likely time for the Red Devils to spend some serious cash in the transfer market, there will arguably be options available for Erik ten Hag before the winter window closes at the end of the month.

It isn’t just on the pitch where United need to up the ante, however. Having the right staff in place behind the scenes is imperative for continued success at the club.

To that end, i sport (subscription required) are reporting that United are not only looking at trying to secure Paul Mitchell, but also Newcastle sporting director, Dan Ashworth.

Mitchell was thought to be an early front-runner for the sporting director position, but it’s thought that Sir Dave Brailsford, tasked with overseeing such appointments by Sir Jim, would prefer to have him as head of recruitment and bring Ashworth in as sporting director.

Given how well he’s done that job at St. James’ Park, it’d be a huge ask to try and prise him away, however, sources – speaking to i sport – believe it’s possible.

“Sir Dave will go all out for Dan [Ashworth],” the source said.

“This is what he is good at – getting the right people in, in the right roles. He won’t interfere with coaching or tell a manager which players to sign.

“He will get the right person in to do that. And he always gets his man.”