Jadon Sancho transfer could pave the way for £26m Dortmund star to move the other way to Man United

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Jadon Sancho is on the verge of a return to Borussia Dortmund and the winger’s arrival could see one of the German club’s stars move the other way to Man United. 

The Englishman is eager to move back to Germany and according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, both Man United and Dortmund are actively in talks over a six-month loan deal with the Premier League club paying part of the winger’s wages.

This will eventually lead to Sancho leaving Old Trafford for good in the summer and his arrival could see Donyell Malen leave the Bundesliga club during the current window, reports Fabrizio Romano.

More Stories / Latest News
Aston Villa agree deal to sell 23-year-old playmaker
26-year-old free agent would relish chance to join Leeds this month
Kieran Gibbs thinks Arsenal will offer two first-team players in swap deal for Douglas Luiz

There were reports of Man United being interested in Malen in the build-up to the January transfer window and that the Holland star was offered to the Manchester club for just £26m.

Malen has been rotated a lot by Edin Terzic this season and is not one of Dortmund’s most important players but he could still be a useful asset to Erik ten Hag.

The 24-year-old is a versatile forward which the Man United boss needs and the price tag is not very high, which means that it is essentially a low-risk move.

More Stories Donyell Malen Jadon Sancho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.