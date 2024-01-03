Jamie Carragher has named the signing Liverpool must make to win the league

Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher has named the signing Liverpool should make in order to beat Manchester City, Aston Villa and Arsenal to the Premier League title this season.

Liverpool defeated Newcastle United 4-2 at Anfield on Monday night in a thrilling six-goal match, extending their winning streak to five games across all competitions.

Due to injuries to Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has recently been forced to start Joe Gomez at left back. Joel Matip is out for the whole season with an ACL rupture suffered in early December.

Jarell Quansah, a young and inexperienced player, will be Klopp’s main option at centre-back if either Virgil van Dijk or Ibrahima Konate suffer injuries.

Following Liverpool’s win against Newcastle, Klopp suggested that Klopp should sign a new defender in order to win the league.

“I do still feel that Man City are the favourites for the title right now and they have the edge,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“There are still little weaknesses in Liverpool where they could be found out. On the back of injuries to the two left-backs and Matip being out of the season, this is an opportunity that Liverpool can’t waste and l do think Liverpool have to bring a defender in during January.”

Fellow pundit Gary Neville predicted Liverpool to add one or two players this month to their squad.

“I am wondering if Liverpool might have a sneaky little dabble in the transfer market in January,” he added.

“They won’t announce it because they are clever and never want other clubs to know they are desperate, but l wonder if they think that adding something to their squad could potentially give them a difference because it’s up for grabs.”