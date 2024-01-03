Kieran Gibbs thinks Arsenal will offer two first-team players in swap deal for Douglas Luiz

Former Arsenal star Kieran Gibbs thinks the Gunners should push to sign Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz and has suggested two players that the North London club could use in a swap deal.

There has been a lot of talk about Mikel Arteta signing a striker in 2024 but Gibbs thinks Arsenal are better off bulking up their midfield instead and he feels Douglas Luiz could be a viable option, as he told ESPN.

The pundit even suggested that the Gunners use Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe to help get a deal for the Brazilian over the line as he has been impressed by the Aston Villa man.

“For me, if you’re not going to get a striker and go all out offensively and just try blow teams away, then you need to shore up the midfield and just try to shut up shop,” Gibbs stated.

“They have kept one clean sheet in the last seven. That’s not the Arsenal we have seen over the last 18 months.

“It’s probably best to go and get someone like a Douglas Luiz.

On being told Arsenal don’t have money to get Luiz: “Yeah, you can swap players. There are deals to be done there for sure. There is Emile Smith Rowe. Eddie (Nketiah). There are other players. There are definitely deals to be done for something.”